Next Thai government must end reform inertia: World Bank economist

"Thailand should not be complacent about its past achievements. Be more ambitious ... A country that has come so far can go much further,” Aaditya Mattoo said as Thais prepared to vote.

Thailand has made remarkable progress in social and economic growth over the last several decades, but to advance further Thailand cannot rest on its laurels, Mattoo said.

Thailand’s population is ageing and – like the rest of the world – it is facing new challenges, including geopolitical tension, economic volatility, and climate change, he said.

Previous growth strategies no longer work because the social and economic environment has shifted, he added.

Thailand's economy will grow 3.6% this year, up from 2.6% last year, according to the World Bank's Thailand Outlook 2023. This growth is underpinned by the tourism sector's revival and China's reopening, which strengthens private consumption and increases domestic demand, the report said.

Although it indicated encouraging signs of growth, it also underscored that global trade and investment are not as well integrated as they once were.

Without deeper reforms, Mattoo believes it will be increasingly difficult to sustain development in Thailand.

Following the Asian Financial Crisis and the Great Recession, Thailand and some other Asian countries lost some of their potential to catch up with rich countries due to their aging societies and the rising impacts of climate change.

Thailand's aging population, according to the World Bank, will immediately require greater spending due to rising public pension and healthcare costs.