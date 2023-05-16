World Bank partners Thai agency to review innovation policies

The Policy Effectiveness Review (PER) in collaboration with Thailand's Science, Research, and Innovation (TSRI) agency will assess policy implementation in science, technology, and private sector innovation.

The goal is to identify which innovation policies are effective and which are not, so that the public and private sectors know where to invest and improve, said Pattamawadee Pochanukulin, TSRI president, at a press conference on Tuesday.

She explained that the PER would include building a profile of Thailand's science, technology, and innovation policy instruments in order to assess the alignment of current policies with the country's needs in these areas.

She pointed out that the partnership with World Bank would also help to transfer knowledge and exchange ideas on the analysis of science, research, and innovation policy instruments in Thailand.

"The project's expected outcome will assist Thailand in developing relevant mechanisms and measures in science, technology, and innovation that are suitable for building the innovation capabilities of the Thai private sector on a larger scale. This is the most important factor in improving Thailand's economic competitiveness," Pattamawadee noted.

A World Bank report on innovation in developing East Asia emphasised the critical role of innovation in driving long-term economic recovery. Many countries in the region, including Thailand, lag behind leaders in innovation.

Thailand is in the second group with Malaysia, Vietnam and Mongolia, with only Malaysia being closer to the leading group in the region (Japan, China, South Korea).