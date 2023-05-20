Agency considers compensating Bangkokians hit by BTS malfunction

The move comes after a BTS train leaving Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station (N9) for Mo Chit (N8) was left stranded on the tracks for more than 30 minutes due to a signalling malfunction. The train’s electrical supply was cut off and passengers were stuck in the carriages.

Pichet Kunathamaraks, the department’s director general, said on Saturday that among the measures to be considered are a full refund for affected passengers and issuing a delay certificate for office workers and students. He also said the authorities will look into efficient evacuation measures and frequent evacuation drills.

The Bangkok Mass Transit System, commonly known as BTS, is operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc under a concession granted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

