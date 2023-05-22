Prayut offers sympathy and aid to Cyclone Mocha victims in Myanmar
Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed condolences and offered sympathy to the people of Myanmar who have been hit by Cyclone Mocha.
He was speaking at a ceremony held at Government House on Monday to offer humanitarian aid. Receiving the aid on behalf of the Myanmar government was Ambassador U Chit Swe.
“In the name of the Thai government and its people, I would like to send encouragement to families affected by the cyclone,” Prayut said. He added that he hoped the neighbouring country will be able to handle the fallout of the disaster as soon as possible.
At least 145 people are known to have been killed after the cyclone made landfall on May 14 in western Myanmar. The worst areas battered by the category 5 storm were the Rakhine state on the western coast and the regions of Sagaing and Magway.
Thailand is cooperating with Asean to send the aid, with the first lot scheduled to arrive at the Yangon International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat posted a tweet on Sunday expressing support for the people of Myanmar.
In the tweets published in both English and Burmese, he said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Myanmar today, especially those who lost their lives, families and homes from the Cyclone Mocha.
“I call on the Thai caretaker government and the international community to expedite the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Cyclone, with priorities given to those in dire need first. This is in line with my new foreign policy agenda as PM-Elect.
"My policies on Myanmar will engage with all stakeholders, focusing on human security considerations, including humanitarian and economic aspects. These will be implemented with a view to achieving mutual peace and prosperity for Thailand, Myanmar, Asean and beyond.”