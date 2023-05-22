Prayut offers sympathy and aid to Cyclone Mocha victims in Myanmar

Separately, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat posted a tweet on Sunday expressing support for the people of Myanmar.

In the tweets published in both English and Burmese, he said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Myanmar today, especially those who lost their lives, families and homes from the Cyclone Mocha.

“I call on the Thai caretaker government and the international community to expedite the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Cyclone, with priorities given to those in dire need first. This is in line with my new foreign policy agenda as PM-Elect.

"My policies on Myanmar will engage with all stakeholders, focusing on human security considerations, including humanitarian and economic aspects. These will be implemented with a view to achieving mutual peace and prosperity for Thailand, Myanmar, Asean and beyond.”