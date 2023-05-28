Paetongtarn’s next campaign should be battling climate change, researcher says
Paetongtarn Shinawatra may have to find a new and alternative to “choco-mint” drinks as its main ingredient, cocoa, is under threat from climate change, researchers say.
The former prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party could, however, launch a new career as a climate activist so that she can continue sipping her favourite beverage well into old age, one climate researcher said.
Paetongtarn launched a thirst for the beverage among her Instagram fans with posts showing her sipping the beverage.
She frequently drops by ThinkLab creative space café on the 1st floor of OAI tower to purchase the beverage.
Her legions of Instagram fans make pilgrimages to the shop to emulate the socialite and fading political star.
However, she and they may be unaware that cocoa, the main ingredient of the choco-mint drink, faces a bleak future because global warming threatens the plantations it is grown on.
Researchers have been warning for years that if the global warming threshold of a rise in temperature of 2 degrees Celsius is breached, cocoa production will disappear. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius.
Cocoa plantations require cooler weather.
Perhaps this is why Paetongtarn appears to be consuming as many cocoa-infused drinks as she can. Or maybe she is unaware of climate change.
One climate researcher suggested that since Paetongtarn is no longer in the running to lead Thailand she could take a leading role in advocating for saving Thailand, and the world, from climate change.
She has a large social media following who follow her every high-society move. She could harness her following to save the Earth – one plantation at a time.
This would also allow her to continue to enjoy her favourite beverage for the rest of her life, and know that she has accomplished something good in life, the researcher said.