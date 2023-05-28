Paetongtarn’s next campaign should be battling climate change, researcher says

The former prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party could, however, launch a new career as a climate activist so that she can continue sipping her favourite beverage well into old age, one climate researcher said.

Paetongtarn launched a thirst for the beverage among her Instagram fans with posts showing her sipping the beverage.

She frequently drops by ThinkLab creative space café on the 1st floor of OAI tower to purchase the beverage.

Her legions of Instagram fans make pilgrimages to the shop to emulate the socialite and fading political star.

However, she and they may be unaware that cocoa, the main ingredient of the choco-mint drink, faces a bleak future because global warming threatens the plantations it is grown on.