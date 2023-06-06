Missing in Mae Sot: Distressed Bangladeshi businessman seeks police help after nephew disappears

Mahabubul Alam Talukder, 54, told reporters that he fears his 23-year-old nephew, Mohammad Arde Talukder, may have been lured across the border and forced into doing illegal work.

Arde Talukder was last spotted at Mae Sot’s Fortune D Hotel on Sunday, after which he could not be contacted.

His uncle said he filed a complaint with Pattaya Police Station on Monday, adding that the young man’s parents will be flying over soon to hear news about their missing son.