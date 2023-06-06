Missing in Mae Sot: Distressed Bangladeshi businessman seeks police help after nephew disappears
A Bangladeshi tailoring shop owner in Pattaya has turned to the police after he lost contact with his nephew, who was reportedly in Mae Sot to meet his employers.
Mahabubul Alam Talukder, 54, told reporters that he fears his 23-year-old nephew, Mohammad Arde Talukder, may have been lured across the border and forced into doing illegal work.
Arde Talukder was last spotted at Mae Sot’s Fortune D Hotel on Sunday, after which he could not be contacted.
His uncle said he filed a complaint with Pattaya Police Station on Monday, adding that the young man’s parents will be flying over soon to hear news about their missing son.
He said his nephew had taken a flight to Mae Sot on Sunday night, saying he was meeting the owners of a robotic arm manufacturing company. He had apparently applied for a job with the company online and was scheduled to be picked up by the company’s staff on Monday.
However, he said, he did not hear from his nephew on Monday, so he called the hotel only to learn that three men in a Nissan Navara pick-up truck with a Tak licence plate had picked him up.
Talukder then called the company where his nephew had purportedly received a job only to learn that the company was not hiring.
He said he fears his nephew may have been forced into doing something illegal as he has an IT degree from the US and is also fluent in both Thai and English.
Talukder said the hotel refused to give him the security camera footage, saying it would only be given to police. Hence, he said, he has called on Pattaya police for help and hopes speaking to the media will speed up the investigation. He also expressed concerns that the footage may be overwritten if nothing is done soon.