Pita meets Chadchart, vows to help BMA tackle Bangkok’s problems
The problems faced by the people of Bangkok would be solved effectively through cooperation among government agencies, Move Forward Party leader and PM-in-waiting Pita Limjaroenrat said on Tuesday.
He made the remarks after talks with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt at City Hall in Phra Nakhon district on cooperation between Move Forward and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Pita pointed out that there were three limitations in tackling Bangkok-related problems: laws, budget, and cooperation between Parliament and the Bangkok Metropolitan Council.
“If we can remove these limitations, it would help the BMA solve the problems faced by the people,” Pita said.
He praised the BMA for applying technologies to solve problems faced by Bangkokians and helping them access government services.
He added that many of the BMA’s proposals are in line with Move Forward’s policies and the draft acts it plans to propose to the House of Representatives once the session begins.
Meanwhile, Chadchart said Tuesday's discussions were a good opportunity to exchange ideas, adding that cooperation from the beginning is necessary to work on many issues. He also thanked Pita for his useful advice.
“Today is the first step in a long journey,” he said, adding that the BMA and Move Forward have the same goal — to safeguard the interests of the people.
Their discussions covered three issues:
▪︎ The BMA's proposals that need cooperation from Parliament for legal amendments. For instance, the BMA has the authority to check the exhaust release of four-wheel vehicles to deal with PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] pollution, but other ministries have the authority to check the exhaust of vehicles having more than four wheels.
▪︎ Move Forward's draft BMA act to organise the election of district governors.
▪︎ The establishment of a "Bangkok transition team" consisting of Move Forward and the BMA. The working team will organise follow-up meetings to ensure Bangkokians will benefit.
Move Forward swept the May 14 polls in Bangkok, winning 32 of 33 constituency MP seats.