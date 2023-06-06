Pita meets Chadchart, vows to help BMA tackle Bangkok’s problems

He made the remarks after talks with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt at City Hall in Phra Nakhon district on cooperation between Move Forward and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Pita pointed out that there were three limitations in tackling Bangkok-related problems: laws, budget, and cooperation between Parliament and the Bangkok Metropolitan Council.

“If we can remove these limitations, it would help the BMA solve the problems faced by the people,” Pita said.

He praised the BMA for applying technologies to solve problems faced by Bangkokians and helping them access government services.

He added that many of the BMA’s proposals are in line with Move Forward’s policies and the draft acts it plans to propose to the House of Representatives once the session begins.