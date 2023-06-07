Depa eyes ‘digital university’ to address Thailand’s talent shortage

“This initiative aims to produce digital professionals quickly, as Thailand’s demand for digitally skilled personnel is 100,000 individuals per year, while existing educational institutions produce about 30,000 annually,” Dr Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, Depa president, told Krungthep Thurakij on Tuesday.

Depa’s efforts to collaborate with the private sector and several universities to upgrade and reskill personnel has still fallen short, he said. Digital skills are crucial in driving the business sector into the new era.

"The concept behind the ‘digital university’ is to give personnel a chance to pursue additional courses, so they can expand upon their existing education and upgrade their qualifications without having to go overseas. They can achieve this by doing online courses with leading universities,” he said.