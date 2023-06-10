THAI cancels flight from Tokyo after minor accident before takeoff

Flight TG683 was cancelled after a wing of the THAI plane moving on a taxiway scraped an Eva Air jet that was parked on an adjacent taxiway.

The Airbus A330-300 plane was moving on taxiway L15 when its right wing scraped an EVA Air jet parked on taxiway L14, THAI said.

All 250 passengers and 14 crew members were safely transported back to the airport’s terminals after the minor accident.

Passengers were offered new flights to Bangkok, THAI said, adding that those who decided to postpone their flights were transported to hotels and provided with meals.

The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau is investigating the accident and THAI will also conduct its own investigation, the airline said.

Flight TG683 was scheduled to leave Tokyo at 10.35am on Saturday and arrive in Bangkok at 3.05pm.