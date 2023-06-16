Thailand’s rise in startup ecosystem ranking ‘points to policy success’

His remarks came as StratupBlink, the world's most comprehensive startup ecosystem map and research centre, released its annual report on the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023, which ranks the best startup ecosystems in 100 countries and 1,000 cities worldwide.

The index used three criteria to evaluate each country: (1) the number of startups, investors, co-working space, and accelerators;

(2) the quality of infrastructure, facilities, research and development centres, tractions, and impact; and

(3) a friendly business environment including languages, taxes, regulations, price, security, and freedom.

Thailand is ranked one level higher than last year at 52nd, making the country 11th in Asia and fourth in Asean after Singapore (6), Indonesia (41) and Malaysia (43), while Vietnam is ranked 58th and the Philippines is 59th.

Thailand is also well-accepted in terms of logistics and transportation, ranking 43rd in this category.

Meanwhile, Bangkok jumped from 99th to 74th among 1,000 cities worldwide, surpassing Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, which was ranked 87th.

As a result, Bangkok has risen to third place in Southeast Asia for startup ecosystems.

The global index also includes three Thai cities: Chiang Mai (591), Phuket (640), and Pattaya (849).

Pun-arj said it is a great news for the innovation and startup industry.