Thailand to host third informal dialogue on Myanmar

"Thailand has held a number of informal meetings on Myanmar in a variety of formats and levels, including at the ministerial level twice before," the ministry said, adding that this would be the third informal dialogue.

It is expected to be attended by high-level representatives from Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam. This informal dialogue builds on previous dialogues.

"Dialogue is a fundamental requirement of diplomacy in seeking peaceful solutions," the ministry said.

"As a country that shares a 2,400-km-long border with Myanmar, Thailand wants to see a cessation of violence, which will eventually lead to peace and stability inside Myanmar."