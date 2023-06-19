City governor checks on new health centre in Bangkok Noi
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt praised the effectiveness of the Traffy Fondue complaints platform during his visit to follow up on problems in Bangkok Noi on Saturday.
Chadchart said were very few pending complaints, while the district office has been awarded five stars.
He hailed Traffy Fondue for solving many problems in the capital since the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) began using the app last year.
The Line-based complaints platform connects citizens with relevant agencies and authorities to get problems fixed.
Last year, 61% of complaints were reported outside of working hours, of which 53% were dealt with, Chadchart said, adding that the BMA had improved the system’s efficiency and boosted satisfaction among Bangkok residents.
Chadchart also highlighted a new seven-storey public health service centre built for over 100 million baht under his policy to enhance healthcare in communities.
Tackle traffic jams
After talking with traffic police, Chadchart said Bangkok Noi faced congestion due to its many crossroads, traffic lights and mismatches in venues' opening and closing times.
He pledged his administration would focus more closely on traffic problems during this second year.
Plans for El Nino’s impact on agriculture
The Bangkok governor also said the capital has prepared for expected water shortages impacting consumption, agriculture and manufacturing due to this year’s El Nino phenomenon.
He said Bangkok's trees and green areas were in danger from saltwater intrusion but more important were problems among farmers in Nong Chok and Min Buri districts.
Last year, we set up dikes to prevent flooding during the rainy season and store water during the dry season for people in agricultural areas, he said.
Bangkok's Department of Drainage and Sewerage is cooperating closely with the Royal Irrigation Department in monitoring the water situation and storage at four upstream dams on the Chao Phraya River, he added.
BMA officials are also monitoring saltwater intrusion in the Chao Phraya by checking water quality in the river and canals and are preparing a plan to control floodgates near the river to prevent impacts on farmers.
City officials will also hold talks with the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority on how to deal with water shortages, he said, adding that the two agencies will cooperate more closely in future.