City governor checks on new health centre in Bangkok Noi

Plans for El Nino’s impact on agriculture

The Bangkok governor also said the capital has prepared for expected water shortages impacting consumption, agriculture and manufacturing due to this year’s El Nino phenomenon.

He said Bangkok's trees and green areas were in danger from saltwater intrusion but more important were problems among farmers in Nong Chok and Min Buri districts.

Last year, we set up dikes to prevent flooding during the rainy season and store water during the dry season for people in agricultural areas, he said.

Bangkok's Department of Drainage and Sewerage is cooperating closely with the Royal Irrigation Department in monitoring the water situation and storage at four upstream dams on the Chao Phraya River, he added.

BMA officials are also monitoring saltwater intrusion in the Chao Phraya by checking water quality in the river and canals and are preparing a plan to control floodgates near the river to prevent impacts on farmers.

City officials will also hold talks with the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority on how to deal with water shortages, he said, adding that the two agencies will cooperate more closely in future.