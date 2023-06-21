Work on MRT Pink Line nearly 97% complete, expected to open in November

It is estimated that the service will be gradually opened to the public in November, deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana, said.

The Pink Line Monorail project is another major rail line that extends from the Nonthaburi Government Centre to Minburi, with 30 main stations and two additional extension stations, which can connect to up to 4 different rail lines.

These include the Nonthaburi Government Centre Station, connected to the Purple Line (Chalong Ratchatham Line) at the Bang Yai-Bang Sue section, the Laksi Station connected to the Red Line (suburb railway network) at the Bang Sue-Rangsit section, the Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station, connected to the Green Line (Mo Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot) from Mo Chit to Saphan Mai-Khu Khot, and the Minburi Station, which connects to the Orange Line (Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi).

Currently, construction work is being accelerated and is nearing completion, Tipanan said. As of May of this year, the project progress stands at 96.73%. The civil work is 96.57% completed, and rail system work has progressed 96.88%. It is expected that the service will be gradually opened to the public this November, Tipanan said.

As for the extension section from Sri Rat to Mueang Thong Thani Station, the overall progress is at 22.89%, with 27.77% of civil work and 13.23% of the rail system work done. This extension will provide convenience to commuters travelling to Mueang Thong Thani, a large community and an important area of Bangkok, for conventions, concerts and various exhibitions. During peak periods, more than 20 million people travel to this area annually.