Pink Line electric monorail ready, to be opened to the pubic this year
Construction of the Pink Line monorail electric railway is almost fully completed, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.
Deputy government spokeswoman Thipanan Sirichana said the 34.5-kilometre-long Khaerai-Minburi elevated straddle monorail railway will definitely be opened to the public this year but she did not give an exact timeframe.
Last month, Transport Minister Saksayam Chindchob said the Pink Line project will provide public service in August with 42 trains.
Thipanan said the Pink Line will link residents of greater Bangkok in Nonthaburi province in the Northwest of Bangkok to the eastern side of Bangkok, to Ram-Indra area and Minburi district.
The Pink Line has 30 stations and it will have six interconnection points with six other electric railways and one connection with a short railway link — the Impact Link.
The six other railways connected to the Pink Line are:
- Purple Line from Bang Sue to Bang Yai: Interconnected at Nonthaburi Government Complex 2
- Brown Line: Interconnected at Nonthaburi Government Complex 1
- Red Line (Bang Sue-Rangsit): Interconnected at Lak Si station
- Green Line: Interconnected at Wat Phra Si Mahathat station
- Grey Line: Interconnected at Vacharapol station
- Orange Line: Interconnected at Minburi destination
The spokeswoman said once the Pink Line was completed, commuters in greater Bangkok would have an alternative way of transportation that would help them save cost and reduce air pollution from driving.