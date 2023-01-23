Pink Line electric monorail ready, to be opened to the pubic this year

Deputy government spokeswoman Thipanan Sirichana said the 34.5-kilometre-long Khaerai-Minburi elevated straddle monorail railway will definitely be opened to the public this year but she did not give an exact timeframe.

Last month, Transport Minister Saksayam Chindchob said the Pink Line project will provide public service in August with 42 trains.

Thipanan said the Pink Line will link residents of greater Bangkok in Nonthaburi province in the Northwest of Bangkok to the eastern side of Bangkok, to Ram-Indra area and Minburi district.