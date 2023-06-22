‘No serious quake threat to Thailand’ from major Sagaing Fault in Myanmar
A major active fault in Myanmar could still trigger a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in 5-10 years, but will cause no serious damage to Thailand, the Mineral Resources Department said on Thursday.
Oranuch Lorpensri, director-general of the eepartment, said the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar is still active and it could unleash enough power to trigger an earthquake with up to 7.5 magnitude in about 5-10 years.
On June 19, a magnitude-5.6 earthquake, caused by the Sagaing Fault, struck near the south coast of Myanmar. The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 88 kilometres southeast of Pyapon in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Region, at a depth of 4.5 kilometres.
The quake was felt in many areas of Thailand, prompting the department to consult with several government agencies, including the Meteorological Department, the Public Works and Town Planning Department of the Interior Ministry to discuss the possible impact on Thailand from the earthquakes in Myanmar.
Following the discussions, Oranuch said future quakes caused by the Sagaing Fault could cause only small rifts or breach the cement of walls in Bangkok without severely affecting the structure of large buildings.
She explained that most large buildings in Bangkok were built with quake-proof design in line with the Interior Ministry’s regulations.
Apart from the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar, according to the Mineral Resources Department, there are 15 active faults in Thailand that can cause quakes of various intensities.
They are:
▪︎ Mae Chan Fault: It is 150km long, passing through Fang and Mae Ai districts of Chiang Mai province to Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Doi Luang, and Chiang Khong districts of Chiang Rai province to Laos.
▪︎ Three Pagodas Fault: It is 200km long from Myanmar to the Three Pagoda Pass in Sanghlaburi district of Kanchanaburi province and to Thong Pha Phum, Si Sawat and Muang districts of Kanchanburi.
▪︎ Mae Ping Fault: It is 70km long, passing through Thoeng, Khun Tan, Chiang Khong, and Wieng Kaen districts of Chiang Rai province to Laos.
▪︎ Mae Hong Son Fault: It is 200km long, passing through Muang, Khun Yuam, Mae La Noi and Mae Sariang districts of Mae Hong Son province.
▪︎ Lampang or Thoen Fault: It is 180km long, passing through Muang, Sung Men, Long, and Wang Chin districts of Prae province to Mae Tha, Sop Prab and Thoen districts of Lampang province.
▪︎ Mae Tha Fault: It is 100km long, passing through San Kamphaeng, Prao and Doi Saked districtd of Chiang Mai province to Mae Tha district in Lamphun province.
▪︎ Pua Fault: It is 110 km long from Laos to Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Pua and Santiskul districts of Nan province.
▪︎ Uttaradit Fault: It is 130km long, passing through Fak Tha, Nam Pad, Thong Saen Khun and Pichai districts of Uttaradit province.
▪︎ Phay Yao Fault: It is 120km long, passing through Phan and Muang districts of Chiang Rai province, Muang district of Phayao province and Wang Nua district of Lampang province.
▪︎ Mae Lao Faut: It is 80km long, passing through Mae Saruay, Mae Lao and Muang districts of Chiang Rai province.
▪︎ Moei Fault: It is 260km long, passing from Myanmar to Tha Song Yan, Mae Ramad, Mae Sot, Prop Phra, Muang, and Wang Chao districts of Tak province to Kosumphi Nakhon and Klong Lang districts of Kamphaeng Phet province.
▪︎ Si Sawat Fault: It is 220km long, passing from Myanmar to Um Fang district of Tak province to Thong Pha Phum, Si Sawat,, Nong Prue, and Bo Ploy districts of Kanchanaburi province, Dan Chang district of Suphan Buri province, and Ban Rai district of Uthai Thani province.
▪︎ Ranong Fault: It is 300km long, passing through Takua Pa and Kuraburi districts of Phang Nga province, Samran, Kapur, Muang, and La-oon districts of Ranong province, Pato, Sawee, and Tha Sae districts of Chumphon province, Bang Saphan, Bang Saphan Noi, Thap Sakae, Muang, Kui Buri, and Sam Roi Yod districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
▪︎ Klong Marui Fault: It is 140km long, passing through Klong Marui in Thap Pud district to Takua Thun and Thai Muang districts in Phang Na province to Khirirat Nikhom, Ban Khun Tan, Vibhavadi, Tha Chang and Chaiya districts of Surat Thani province.
▪︎ Phetchabun Fault: It is 150km long, passing through Lom Kao, Lom Sak and Muang districts of Phetchabun province.