‘No serious quake threat to Thailand’ from major Sagaing Fault in Myanmar

Oranuch Lorpensri, director-general of the eepartment, said the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar is still active and it could unleash enough power to trigger an earthquake with up to 7.5 magnitude in about 5-10 years.

On June 19, a magnitude-5.6 earthquake, caused by the Sagaing Fault, struck near the south coast of Myanmar. The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 88 kilometres southeast of Pyapon in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Region, at a depth of 4.5 kilometres.

The quake was felt in many areas of Thailand, prompting the department to consult with several government agencies, including the Meteorological Department, the Public Works and Town Planning Department of the Interior Ministry to discuss the possible impact on Thailand from the earthquakes in Myanmar.