AI camera catches woman trying to cheat motorway auto toll system

Pol Lt-Colonel Pratchaya Kamalartpithak, inspector of the Highway Police Station 2 of the Highway Police Division, said on Monday that the suspect was arrested on Sunday evening with the help of the division’s AI Alert Camera system.

The suspect was only identified as Thanatsupha, 35, with her surname being withheld in line with the personal data protection law.

She was caught driving her BMW with a fake licence plate on the outbound east ring road in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.