AI camera catches woman trying to cheat motorway auto toll system
A woman thought she could fool automatic toll gates, but the Highway Police’s smart camera system tracked her down and she was caught for cheating the system.
Pol Lt-Colonel Pratchaya Kamalartpithak, inspector of the Highway Police Station 2 of the Highway Police Division, said on Monday that the suspect was arrested on Sunday evening with the help of the division’s AI Alert Camera system.
The suspect was only identified as Thanatsupha, 35, with her surname being withheld in line with the personal data protection law.
She was caught driving her BMW with a fake licence plate on the outbound east ring road in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.
Pratchaya said the Highway Police had been informed about a BMW car with an apparently fake licence plate driving through the M-Flow gate on motorways. The car had reportedly passed through M-Flow gates more than 260 times.
The M-Flow system allows motorists to drive through first and pay for the toll later. The licence plate numbers are recorded by the camera at the gate and checked against the Land Transport Department’s online database to locate the owners of the vehicles.
However, in Thanatsupha’s case, the BMW had a red or temporary licence plate and no record of it was found in the database. The Highway Department then realised that the licence plate was fake, and alerted highway police to track down the car and arrest the driver.
Pratchaya said after the tip-off, the department programmed the AI Alert Camera system to track down the targeted fake licence plate.
When the camera system alerted police that the target was heading towards Bang Pa-in on the ring road on Sunday evening, police laid a checkpoint trap to nab her in time.
The suspect was handed over to Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang Police Station for legal action over allegedly using a fake licence plate and deliberately cheating the toll collection system.