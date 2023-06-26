Thailand's gender parity scores improve, pushing it up 5 places

The index, released last week, showed that Thailand had risen by 0.002 percentage points, which pushed it to 74th from 79.

WEF released its first Global Gender Gap Index in 2006 in a bid to assess gender equality and assess gender gap in four key areas, namely:

• Economic participation and opportunity

• Educational attainment

• Health and survival

• Political empowerment

Though the overall global scores rose to 68.4% from 68.1%, gender parity scores in East Asia and the Pacific slumped by 0.2 percentage points.

The report showed that though 11 of 19 countries in the region showed improvement, one stayed the same and eight, including China, dropped on the overall index, with Fiji, Myanmar and Japan at the bottom of the list.

According to WEF, it will take the region 189 years to reach proper gender parity levels.