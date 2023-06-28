BMA relaxes hairstyle, uniform rules at schools under its jurisdiction

The BMA has also instructed schools to ease off on regulations related to students’ hairstyles and insisted that everybody’s styles and preferences be respected.

Two orders were issued on June 23 by acting BMA city clerk Wanthanee Watana and sent to all district offices to be relayed to BMA schools under their jurisdiction.

One order said that students at all BMA schools should be allowed one non-uniform day a week. The schools can reach an agreement with students and their parents on which day this would be.

The order said students who find it difficult to wear casual clothing can opt for their physical education or scout/guide uniforms.