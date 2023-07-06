Dengue cases surge threefold, with 33 fatalities already this year

Hospital records show that from January 1 to June 28, 27,377 people were treated for dengue, three times higher than the same period of last year.

The DCD chief said 33 people succumbed to the mosquito-borne virus during the period.

Since the start of June, between 1,500 and 2,400 have been sickened by dengue, causing up to three fatalities, Tharet said.

The age group with the most cases was children aged 5-14, followed by the 15-to-24 age group.