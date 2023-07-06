Scandal-hit Stark Corp ex-chief, facing arrest warrant, has fled to Hong Kong: DSI

The complainants asked the DSI to arrest those involved and prevent the suspects from leaving the country. Also, they requested that the DSI work with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to confiscate the assets of the suspects and other people involved in the alleged fraud.

Chanin, and Stark’s former chief financial officer Sattha Chantrasettalert, have been formally charged in a stock fraud case, according to DSI’s Yuthana. He said summons had been issued for Sattha to meet with DSI investigators for questioning on Friday.

Yuthana said that Sattha was believed to be still in Thailand.

“The DSI is gathering evidence about all the players [in the Stark scandal]. We have details about what happened in Stark and who did what. We will later determine who is responsible for criminal offences,” the officer said.

According to him, the evidence has been collected from the Securities and Exchange Commission, auditors who found irregularities in Stark, and other witnesses.

Yuthana estimated that some 80 per cent of known evidence has been collected.

“Sattha said the company’s accounts were doctored. So, we need to find out who ordered that and who benefited from it. Our initial suspicion is that Chanin ordered it and other people were involved too,” the officer said.