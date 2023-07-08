Beauty pageant delivers a punch with the crowning of ‘Jenny’





Nuttadaj, owner of Petchyindee Academy, said pageant winners are like boxers. Both fight to the top with their skills, he explained, adding that the academy is ready to support Jenny to the fullest.

“We will promote Jenny to ensure she achieves success,” he said, adding that both boxing and pageants are Thai soft power.

Jenny thanked organisers of the pageant for seeing her potential, and promised to develop herself to achieve even more.

"I am confident that I can become a representative of Thai women and Surat Thani," she said, adding that she wants to promote a zero carbon-emissions campaign on Phaluai Island internationally. It will include using solar and wind energy.

Jenny will participate in the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 pageant in Khon Kaen from August 2 to 6. Its qualifying round will be held on August 18 and the final round on August 20.

The winner will be eligible to participate in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador in December.