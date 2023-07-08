Beauty pageant delivers a punch with the crowning of ‘Jenny’
The winner of Surat Thani province’s Miss Universe pageant – Jennifer “Jenny” Jones – was crowned in a Bangkok boxing stadium on Thursday as the owner of the pageant in the coastal province aims to promote it globally.
Jenny, a 23-year-old Thai-American, was crowned the winner of the pageant’s Surat Thani competition at Rajadamnern Stadium by boxing promoter Nuttadaj Vachirarattanawong.
She also received 350,000 baht in cash.
The stadium’s light and sound systems helped add excitement to a night of fashion shows and demonstrations of Muay Chaiya, a style of Thai boxing popular in Surat Thani.
Karanchida Khumsuwan, who owns the licence to run the beauty contest in the province, said she wanted to use it to promote Surat Thani internationally. She said she would do her best to promote Jenny without pressuring her.
Karanchida added: “I think it will not be difficult for Jenny to attract Thai people with her charming smile.”
Nuttadaj, owner of Petchyindee Academy, said pageant winners are like boxers. Both fight to the top with their skills, he explained, adding that the academy is ready to support Jenny to the fullest.
“We will promote Jenny to ensure she achieves success,” he said, adding that both boxing and pageants are Thai soft power.
Jenny thanked organisers of the pageant for seeing her potential, and promised to develop herself to achieve even more.
"I am confident that I can become a representative of Thai women and Surat Thani," she said, adding that she wants to promote a zero carbon-emissions campaign on Phaluai Island internationally. It will include using solar and wind energy.
Jenny will participate in the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 pageant in Khon Kaen from August 2 to 6. Its qualifying round will be held on August 18 and the final round on August 20.
The winner will be eligible to participate in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador in December.