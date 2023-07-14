Heavy rain forecast for most on the country from Sunday

The department said that from Sunday onwards, the strong monsoon trough will move from the North to the Northeast and the upper central region of Thailand before turning into an active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea. Meanwhile, the rather strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf.

These conditions will result in heavy rainfall all over the country with isolated very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, and the central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South.

The department warned people to watch out for severe conditions that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and on low-lying land. Drivers should exercise extra caution during storms.

Also from Sunday to next Thursday, the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will experience strong winds and waves up to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres in thundershowers. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore during this period and pay attention to weather updates.