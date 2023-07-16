Outgoing govt lauds its success in fruit exports to China last year

The spokeswoman for the outgoing government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cited data from last year.

According to the General Administration of Customs China, 22 fruits are imported from Thailand, including tamarind, longan, mango, guava, lychee, and mangosteen. Fruits with dominant market shares in China are durian (95.3%), longan (99.3%), rambutan (86.8%), coconut (69.2%), langsat (100%), and lychee (82.4%).

The high quality and taste of Thai fruit have contributed to their appeal in China, Ratchada said, adding that the outgoing government aims to reduce dependence on a single market by diversifying fruit exports to new markets and expanding access to secondary markets in China.

General Prayut – who has announced that he is resigning from politics – has stressed the importance of maintaining quality, health and safety standards, as well as the quality of Thai fruit, Ratchada explained.

He continues to support the promotion of Thai fruit in both the domestic and international markets, and is still encouraging Thai entrepreneurs to explore additional export channels, she said.