Increasing demand in China sweetens fruit export opportunities for Thailand

However, Poonpong said increasing competition was making it difficult for Thailand to increase market share.

He said there were many new competitors, such as Vietnam, Philippines, New Zealand, Peru, South Africa, Cambodia, Australia and Indonesia.

He added that the market share of existing competitors, such as Myanmar, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Costa Rica, had increased.

These are challenges for Thailand in maintaining market share in China, which is an important fruit export market, he said.

Thailand also has limitations in exporting some fruits, such as berries, grapes, dragon fruit, kiwi, apple, avocado, peach, strawberry, prune and pear. These fruits account for 40.7% of the Chinese fruit market, he added.

Even though Thailand has strong points on fruit quality and taste, increasing competition has forced Thai exporters to strive and maintain current market share in China and the global market, he said.

He said Thailand should observe competitors' situation closely, maintain hygiene and quality standards, and export to other markets, such as the US, Netherlands, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain and South Korea.