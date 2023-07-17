Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand

The monsoon trough passing through the upper northern and upper northeastern regions, along with the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and the southern Gulf of Thailand, is responsible for the increase in rainfall. Residents of the Eastern and Northeastern regions as well as those living along the western coast of the Southern should be prepared for flash floods.

Wave height is expected to reach 2-3 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand with very rough seas during storms. The lower Gulf of Thailand will be less affected with waves reaching 2 metres. Boat operators in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and stay away from storms while those further North should stay ashore.

Strong tropical cyclone Talim, which is currently located in the northern part of the South China Sea, is expected to reach the upper part of Vietnam on Tuesday and move west into Thailand, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in 43 provinces, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas.