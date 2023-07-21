Over-zealous policing at airport lands 9 officers in hot water

Chinese superstar Jackson Wang landed in Thailand earlier this week to attend an event as a presenter.

Hundreds of the fans of the rapper and GOT7 member were reportedly prevented from getting close to their favourite artist by a group of immigration police working at the airport.

The commotion between police officers and “Ahgase”, a term used to refer to fans of GOT7 boy band, also blocked other incoming passengers from being processed, resulting in long lines at Suvarnabhumi immigration.

On Wednesday Pol Major General Montri Paenjaroen, commander of Immigration Police Bureau 2, issued an order transferring nine officers from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Royal Thai Police headquarters, to be effective immediately and until further notice.

The nine officers include one police major, six senior sergeant majors, and two sergeants.

The order stipulated that the transfer was aimed at improving the efficiency of police operations.