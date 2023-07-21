SRT aims to open over 3,000km of dual track railway by 2029

This expansion aims to run trains at twice the current capacity. Additionally, the SRT plans to launch three additional projects this September.

Ekarach Sriarayanponse, the head of the SRT Governor's Office, said construction of the dual track railway has made steady progress.

The SRT has signed contracts for the construction of seven dual track railway lines and two new railway lines as part of Thailand's transportation infrastructure development plan for 2015-2022.

Currently, two projects have been completed and three are nearing completion. The completed projects are: the Chachoengsao-Chonburi-Klaeng section and the Jira-Khon Kaen section. Meanwhile, the projects nearing completion are:

1. Nakhon Pathom-Hua Hin section, with two contracts: Nakhon Pathom-Nong Pla Lai (93km, 97.1% completed) and Nong Pla Lai-Hua Hin (76km, 97.5% completed).

2. Hua Hin-Prachuap Khiri Khan section (84km, 99.9% completed).

3. Prachuap Khiri Khan-Chumphon section, with two contracts: Prachuap Khiri Khan-Bang Saphan Noi (88km, 93.5% completed) and Bang Saphan Noi-Chumphon (79km, 96.5% completed), along with the southern signal system contract (420 km, 48.1% completed).

The three near-completion projects are expected to start operating gradually from September, starting from Nakhon Pathom station to Saphli Station in Chumphon province, covering approximately 400km. The SRT aims to have the entire system fully operational by 2025, in parallel with the installation of the signal and telecommunications systems.