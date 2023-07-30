Illegally stored explosives blow up in Narathiwat killing 12, injuring 121

As of press time on Sunday, 111 of the injured had been discharged from hospital. Among the deceased, seven have been claimed by families, two have been interred, two are yet to be identified and the authorities have yet to disclose information about the 12th body.

Initial investigation revealed that the blast may have been caused by illegally stored fireworks or explosives.

Narathiwat governor Sanan Phong-aksorn has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible and hopes this will serve as an example and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to help those affected, while provincial authorities have ordered all hospitals to be on standby.

A crisis management centre has also been set up to coordinate rescue operations and provide relief to those affected. It has also called for donations of food and water.

The warehouse, located near the entrance of a main market in Muno village, has been cordoned off.