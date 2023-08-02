Food security at risk without global cooperation, authorities warn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed that several countries review their food export policies to address the increasing food security concerns.

However, the National Economic Social Development Council (NESDC) is confident that Thailand is well-prepared to handle the food security issue with a comprehensive crisis response plan in place. The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has assessed that in 2024, the El Niño phenomenon could lead to increased food prices, as agricultural production is expected to decrease.

The food security situation has escalated globally, as rising crop prices from the conflict have impacted food production. The World Bank reported on July 31 that food inflation remains high worldwide. Data from February to May indicated that 63.2% of low-income countries, 79.5% of lower-middle-income countries, and 67% of upper-middle-income countries are facing inflation rates above 5%. Many countries are grappling with double-digit inflation rates.

Notably, 78.9% of high-income countries are facing high food inflation. Regions most affected include Africa, North America, Latin America, South Asia, Europe, and Central Asia.

In reality, all economies are facing higher food inflation rates, with 80.1% of the 166 countries surveyed by the World Bank showing increased agricultural export and crop prices in July. Corn and wheat prices increased by 12% and 14%, respectively, during the first half of July, contributing to higher food inflation.