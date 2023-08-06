No injuries reported after car explodes at Narathiwat intersection

No one was injured in the powerful blast that occurred just seconds after 8pm.

The blast destroyed the vehicle and scattered its pieces over a 100-metre area.

The roads at Orakan Intersection in Pasemus tambon were empty and no vehicle was passing when the car exploded just seconds after 8pm, police said.

Sungai Kolok Police Station commander Colonel Pratya Baiteh said footage from a security camera showed two men arriving at the intersection: One in the car and another on a motorcycle.