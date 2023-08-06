NHSO now authorised to reimburse all for basic health services

Dr Jadet Thammathat-aree, NHSO secretary-general, said on Sunday that caretaker Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed a third order for the NHSO expense management fund for this year. This would allow the NHSO to reimburse members of the Social Security Fund and state officials under the Prevention and Promotion (P&P) basic public health services.

Initially, the NHSO would restrict its spending to only those who do not receive public health welfare as state officials and those who are not beneficiaries of the social security scheme.

However, Jadet said the NHSO has realised that the basic P&P services, which include vaccination, nutrition education and physical activity promotion, have to be universally provided and not restricted to certain groups.