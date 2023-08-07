Pattaya police tell motorbike operators to strictly monitor Arab bike renters

After hearing complaints of road racing and disturbances from local residents for months, Pattaya Police chief Pol Colonel Thanapong Phothi held a meeting with rented motorcycle operators at the police station on Monday.

Tourist police, immigration police, and Interior Ministry officials based in Pattaya also attended the meeting.

Thanapong told the operators to check the driving licences and passports of their customers before allowing them to rent motorbikes. The operators are also required to keep copies of documents to check in case the bikers created road disturbances.