Thai water agency monitoring Mekong River levels as flooding concerns grow

The secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), Surasri Kidtimonton, who also serves as deputy director of the National Water Command, said on Friday that his agency had made an urgent request to the MRCS following heavy rains in central Laos and northern parts of Thailand.

He said the cumulative rainwater had increased the water levels in the Mekong River, which starts in China and runs through Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The NWC, which houses the secretariat of the Mekong River Commission, has asked the MRCS to closely monitor the river’s water situation and inform member countries regularly so that they can prepare for possible flooding, Surasri said.

“We asked the MRCS to work with Laos and China in managing the water released from their dams into the Mekong River to prevent overflows and flooding,” he said.