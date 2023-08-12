Woman delivers bouncing baby boy at Chiang Mai bus terminal

The 28-year-old, whose name was withheld, had travelled from Pathum Thani and was waiting to board a bus to her hometown in Chiang Mai’s Fang district.

However, before she could board, her waters broke and she went into labour. A local rescue foundation was alerted late on Sunday morning about the imminent delivery, and paramedics arrived in time to deliver a bouncing baby boy.

An ambulance from Bangkok Hospital Chiang Mai arrived soon after.

Rescue worker Sirawat (last name withheld) said that the medical team examined the baby and found him healthy.

This was the woman’s second child. Her first child, a three-year-old girl, was travelling to Chiang Mai with her.

After checking both mother and son, the ambulance took them to Nakornping Hospital in the northern province.



