Motorists advised to avoid routes to Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai HQs
Motorists have been advised to avoid routes near the headquarters of the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties where pro-democracy protesters will hold car rallies on Sunday.
The protest will begin at the BTS Mo Chit station at 2pm and then head to the headquarters of both political parties, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said.
To prevent traffic jams, police advised avoiding two routes from 1pm:
1. BTS Mo Chit station to Bhumjaithai headquarters (Phahonyothin Road, Lat Phrao Intersection, Ratchayothin Intersection and Kaset Intersection)
2. Bhumjaithai headquarters to Pheu Thai headquarters (Phahonyothin Road, Ratchayothin Intersection, Ratchadaphisek Road, Asok-Phetchaburi Intersection, and Phetchaburi Road)