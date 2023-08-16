Commerce ministry to support growing wellness industry

Raveewan Changyenchum, deputy director-general of the Ministry’s department of Business Development, noted that the wellness tourism sector is fast gaining popularity globally, with steady growth rates and high potential for market value creation.

This year has seen considerable expansion in the development of service-oriented businesses, creating numerous employment opportunities and dispersing income throughout the nation, particularly in the beauty and wellness sector. Wellness has emerged as a strong mega trend, experiencing positive growth globally, even during economic slowdowns, garnering attention from the business sector, which is increasingly aligning itself with the industry.

As the wellness business expands, promoting linkages to enhance value and marketing opportunities is a priority, the department says. “Collaborating with partners to organise events and utilising research as a creative tool to foster innovative products and services related to wellness is central to our efforts. This will not only add value, but also propel businesses forward through innovative advancements, all while forging connections with the wellness industry,” Raveewan said.

The wellness business plays a substantial role in the growth of the Thai economy, she added. This is due to its strong connection with the country's tourism industry, coupled with shifting consumer behaviour that places greater emphasis on preventive measures for personal health.

Furthermore, this business category caters to a wide range of target audiences, spanning all age groups from children and adults to teenagers, working professionals, and the elderly, who are increasingly becoming a significant demographic in Thailand.