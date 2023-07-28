Thai health and wellness tourism in the global spotlight

The introduction of a novel therapy combining modern medicine with medicinal plants, offering the potential to improve the quality of life and shorten treatment piqued significant interest.

Al-Moftah has requested official documentation from the medical teams and pharmacies involved in the new therapy. These documents will be submitted to the Qatari Health Ministry for thorough evaluation and consideration. Such collaboration in medical tourism and pharmaceutical exports between Thailand and Qatar holds the potential to elevate their bilateral relationship to new heights.

The event included special lectures demonstrating Thailand's leadership in health services and world-class wellness tourism.

Dr Patana Teng-amnuay, Assistant Master of the Science Programme in Anti-Ageing and Regenerative Medicine at Dhurakij Pundit University, said Thailand's expertise in regenerative medicine and collaboration with global medical institutions have positioned it as a hub for cutting-edge treatment programs for non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Patients seeking effective solutions for NCDs can trust in Thailand's world-class healthcare facilities and warm hospitality, making it the preferred destination for comprehensive wellness beyond physical health.

Dr Peera Tienpaitoon of Peera Plastic and Skin Clinic introduced his innovative MSMS technique, which has demonstrated superior outcomes with reduced complications and enhanced stability.

"Just as skilled plastic surgeons continually refine their techniques, blending tradition with innovation, we, too, strive to perfect our craft, continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity," Peera said.

The event also incorporated a business matching meeting.

Chada Peanpaktr, general manager of Apex Wellness Clinic, said: "It is a great opportunity to meet new partners and understand the unique needs of each market, particularly focusing on the Middle East market. During our discussions, we received specific requests for health and beauty programmes that cater to the entire family."

Dr Porntip Pasukamonset from ADDLIFE Centre said that the business matching meeting session was a resounding success. One of the most noteworthy advantages of the event was acquiring market insights. The meeting broadened understanding of emerging trends, customer needs, and industry challenges, she said, adding:

“Undoubtedly, this knowledge will aid the centre in fine-tuning its strategies and making well-informed decisions that will keep us ahead in the market.”

The TAT organised a trip to Pang-nga province as participants learned about the value and significance of health and wellness tourism. Foreign media representatives and partners took part in the wellness journey in Khao Lak area of Phang-nga on July 22 and 23. The trip provided an enriching health and wellness tourism experience, nurturing both physical and mental well-being through various activities.

"We are confident that the wealth of information on health tourism products and the immersive experiences offered through the [familiarisation] trip will instil the necessary confidence in market representatives from around the globe. This, in turn, will lead to increased sales, fostering growth in the medical tourism market and solidifying Thailand's position as a world-class health tourism hub," Apichai said.