Thailand boosts wellness tourism with 5-year traditional Thai medicine plan

Anucha said the five-year plan also has three key goals:

- To increase public confidence in traditional Thai medicine and boost the number of people using herbal medicine to cure minor health conditions from 1.48% of the population now to 15%.

- To increase the proportion of people seeking treatment from traditional medicine practitioners from 4.58% currently to 20%.

- To increase the value of medical herbs consumed in the country to 90 billion baht a year by 2027.

He said caretaker PM Prayut was confident the plan would boost local wisdom while also raising foreign visitors’ confidence in Thai wellness tourism.