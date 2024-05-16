Over 17.5k seek Senate application forms in first six days

Over 17,000 people have sought applications to become Senate candidates in the first six days of the application process, the Election Commission Office said on Wednesday.
The EC Office announced it had handed out 17,664 application forms between May 10 and 15.
Bangkok led the way with 2,293 application forms. Next came Chiang Mai (834), followed by Phatthalung (684), Lop Buri (585), Nonthaburi (539), Si Sa Ket (435), Khon Kaen (409), Samut Prakan (407), and Ratchaburi (402).
Bueng Kan saw the lowest number of forms handed out with just 32, followed by Phang Nga (40) and Mae Hong Son (47).
Successful candidates will vote in three levels of elections to select the new 200-member Senate. Elections will be held at district level on June 9, provincial level on June 16 and national level on June 26. The new Senate will replace the 250-member Senate appointed by the junta. The tenure of post-coup senators ended on May 10 but they will play a caretaker role until a new Senate is selected.
Senate candidates can file their applications from May 20 to 24.