Over 17.5k seek Senate application forms in first six days

Over 17,000 people have sought applications to become Senate candidates in the first six days of the application process, the Election Commission Office said on Wednesday.

The EC Office announced it had handed out 17,664 application forms between May 10 and 15.

Bangkok led the way with 2,293 application forms. Next came Chiang Mai (834), followed by Phatthalung (684), Lop Buri (585), Nonthaburi (539), Si Sa Ket (435), Khon Kaen (409), Samut Prakan (407), and Ratchaburi (402).