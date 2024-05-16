Central Pattana joins with EDC for new data centre in Bang Na

The project will leverage a strategic location, suitable environment, diverse transportation routes, high security, and proximity to power sources to serve both hyperscalers and build-to-suit clients, making the eastern district of Bang Na a hotspot for data centre businesses.
This expansion is being facilitated through Evolution Data Centres (Thailand) Limited, a joint venture between Central Pattana and Evolution Data Centres (EDC), a data centre service provider in ASEAN.
Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Alternative Investments at Central Pattana, announced that the initial phase of constructing the Data Centre project in Bangna is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025. The initiative seeks to propel Thailand's digital infrastructure development and spur the growth of its digital economy.
Meanwhile, EDC has expanded its collaboration by partnering with International Gateway (IGC), a leading telecommunications network service provider in Thailand. This move aims to accelerate the development of Thailand's digital infrastructure.
IGC has been enlisted for its expertise in three areas: telecommunications infrastructure, internet services, and high-speed data signal transmission through fibre optic networks. This collaboration aims to enhance a secure, reliable, and efficient high-level communication network infrastructure.
Darren Webb, CEO of EDC, underlined the significance of IGC's high-speed fibre connection network to the Data Centre project, noting that it facilitates engagement with both hyperscale clients and corporate customers entering Thailand's digital ecosystem and global networks, thus benefiting customers in Thailand and the ASEAN region in the long term.
In January, EDC (Thailand) partnered with the state-owned telecommunications company, National Telecom (NT). This collaboration will deliver comprehensive telecommunications network services, domestically and internationally, through terrestrial cable systems connecting to over 10 neighbouring countries. Additionally, it encompasses the highest number of subsea cable systems, up to 9 systems, linking to various regions worldwide.