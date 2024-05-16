Central Pattana joins with EDC for new data centre in Bang Na

Meanwhile, EDC has expanded its collaboration by partnering with International Gateway (IGC), a leading telecommunications network service provider in Thailand. This move aims to accelerate the development of Thailand's digital infrastructure.

IGC has been enlisted for its expertise in three areas: telecommunications infrastructure, internet services, and high-speed data signal transmission through fibre optic networks. This collaboration aims to enhance a secure, reliable, and efficient high-level communication network infrastructure.

Darren Webb, CEO of EDC, underlined the significance of IGC's high-speed fibre connection network to the Data Centre project, noting that it facilitates engagement with both hyperscale clients and corporate customers entering Thailand's digital ecosystem and global networks, thus benefiting customers in Thailand and the ASEAN region in the long term.

In January, EDC (Thailand) partnered with the state-owned telecommunications company, National Telecom (NT). This collaboration will deliver comprehensive telecommunications network services, domestically and internationally, through terrestrial cable systems connecting to over 10 neighbouring countries. Additionally, it encompasses the highest number of subsea cable systems, up to 9 systems, linking to various regions worldwide.

