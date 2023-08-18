Police commandos target Pai drug ring after foreigner's death

Eighty-five officers took part in raids across two villages in Pai, a popular tourist destination in the northern border province.

The CSD’s Hanuman commando unit launched the operation jointly with Pai police, Border Patrol Police, local troops and civilian officials.

It followed the discovery that a group of ethnic Pai villagers were selling heroin, methamphetamine, and “ice” (crystal meth) to foreign tourists and local addicts.

The investigation was sparked by the recent death of a foreign tourist who had reportedly overdosed on heroin.

