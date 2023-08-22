Management of oil and fuel vital to energy development

According to Nantika Thangsuphanich, the department’s director general, the department is preparing to propose an Oil Plan to guide energy development for the next five years and provide a roadmap for the government.

The national plan features five separate components, namely:

Power Development Plan

Alternative Energy Development Plan

Energy Efficiency Plan

Natural Gas Management Plan

Oil and Fuel Management Plan

The Oil Plan has undergone a subcommittee review and is awaiting approval from the new energy minister. It will then undergo a final round of public scrutiny before being presented to the Cabinet for consideration. Delays in forming the government could impact the implementation of various projects, particularly if budget approvals are also delayed.

The Oil Plan framework comprises the following aspects:

Managing oil and fuel to ensure energy security by sourcing sufficient oil and fuel reserves, creating energy security, and setting new reserves targets under energy transformation impacted by electric vehicle (EV) policies.

Managing oil and fuel in the transportation sector, including biodiesel and E20 gasoline targets to be achieved by 2027.

Promoting efficient infrastructure investment, including oil pipeline transportation as a backbone and installing electric charging stations at gas stations.

Fostering new businesses for the future, such as advanced petrochemicals and bio-refineries, along with promoting renewable energy.