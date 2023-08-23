Former PM moved to hospital after health scare

Thaksin was put on a helicopter heading to the hospital in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district at around 1am Wednesday after he experienced chest tightness and could not sleep, the department’s statement said.

Medical officials found that his blood pressure spiked and he has low level of blood oxygen saturation at fingertips, the statement said, adding that correction officials will monitor him closely during the treatment.

The department on Tuesday isolated Thaksin inside the Bangkok Remand Prison’s hospital after doctors diagnosed him with four co-morbidities: Ischemia, a severe lung infection, hypertension, and degenerative spine and herniated discs.

The 74-year-old was assigned to Zone 7, which is the hospital of the Bangkok Remand Prison where he would be monitored by medical staff around the clock, department director-general Aryut Sintopphan said on Tuesday.

After over 15 years of self-exile in overseas, Thailand’s 23rd former prime minister and billionaire arrived at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on Tuesday morning on a private jet. He was taken shortly afterwards to the Supreme Court to hear the charges against him, and then transported to Bangkok Remand Prison in Chatuchak district.