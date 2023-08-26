Scattered thunderstorms, heavy rains forecast; flash-flood alert issued

The department said thunderstorms are likely from Sunday to Tuesday, with isolated heavy rains in the North, Northeast, the East and the South’s west coast.

From Tuesday to Thursday, a strong monsoon trough will span the North, Northeast and the upper Central regions of Thailand while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. This will cause more rainfall and scattered heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South’s west coast, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and northern Gulf of Thailand will be between one and two metres high, and over two metres during thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday.

Flash floods and overflowing waterways in low-lying areas are a danger nationwide, the department said.

All ship pilots should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, it added.

Tropical storm Saola, currently northeast of the Philippine, will intensify and move towards Taiwan later this week, but it will have no direct effect on Thailand, the department said.