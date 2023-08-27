Saturn and the moon are set to light up the skies starting tonight

Saturn will reach its nearest point to Earth for the year tonight, and the moon will follow suit on Wednesday.

The Sun, Earth and Saturn will align on Sunday, bringing Saturn to a mere 1.31 billion kilometres from the Earth, said the institute's director of communications, Suparerk Khaehanon.

If the sky is clear, Saturn will be visible to the naked eye from eastern Thailand from after sunset until dusk on Monday, he said, adding that Saturn's rings and moons can be observed by telescope.