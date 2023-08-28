Fisheries Dept allays fears of contaminated seafood after Japan drops nuclear waste in Pacific

Thavorn Thunjai, deputy director-general of the Fisheries Department, said on Monday that the department has acknowledged public concern following reports of Japan releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

A powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami on March 11, 2011, damaged the power plant’s emergency generators, causing a loss of power and leading to three nuclear meltdowns, three hydrogen explosions and the release of radioactive contamination.

Though the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave the green light for the release of wastewater on August 24, the Thai public is still worried about contaminated seafood, Thavorn said.