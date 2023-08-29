Existential threat to marine life as oceans impacted by global warming

Ratnavali Poosawat, a specialist on ecology at the Department of Fisheries, said: “The oceans absorb approximately 90% of the Earth's heat energy. As global temperatures rise, coupled with the absorption of around 30% of emitted carbon dioxide, this results in a decrease in oxygen levels in the water, leading to the condition known as ‘ocean acidification’.”

Global warming affects wind patterns and impacts the water quality in the oceans, Ratnavali said. When combined with issues from human activities such as "waste" in the oceans, these factors negatively affect marine life. Species that rely on seafood as their food source will face greater difficulties in finding sustenance. Naturally, the human food chain is also affected by the decreasing availability of food sources, Ratnavali added.

On average, sea levels rise by approximately 3.1 millimetres per year, resulting in increasing loss of coastal areas. This impacts crucial marine habitats, including breeding grounds for young marine animals, mating sites for turtles, fish, and shrimp. Coastal fishing communities are also affected. They need to adapt, as failure to do so might lead to job loss and decreased reliance on the ocean due to the unpredictability caused by global warming's impact on weather patterns, also known as "climate chaos”, he said.

In the field of fisheries, addressing the challenges involves sustainable aquaculture practices using valuable resources, as well as implementing Internet of Things (IoT) technology to monitor water quality and temperature in breeding areas. However, controlling the ocean environment is complex due to various factors like global warming and industrial pollution, which can only be managed to a certain extent, Ratnavali explained.