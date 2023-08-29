Health alert issued after acid chemical blaze at Laem Chabang deep seaport

Dr Opas karnkawinpong, permanent secretary at the ministry, said a 9-tonne container with dangerous acid chemicals had caught fire at 10am on Tuesday.

The container was kept on the ground for storing dangerous goods of JWD Company inside the compound of the Laem Chabang deep seaport in Tambon Thung Sukla of Si Racha district.

Opas said he had learned from Chonburi public health inspector Suthep Phetmak that the container had 378 boxes of organic peroxides, which are acid chemicals. Each box weighed 18 kilograms.