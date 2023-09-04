Weather: warnings of heavy rain for all of Thailand

People in these areas should be cautious of the dangers associated with heavy rain, including the possibility of sudden flooding and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas and low-lying areas.

Strong winds are expected in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand and the upper part of the Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 2-3 metres in areas with thunderstorms and higher than 3 metres in some locations. Small vessels in these areas should exercise caution and avoid sailing in storms.

Typhoon Haikui in the South China Sea will move towards the southern coast of China from September 4-5. This typhoon is not expected to have a direct impact on Thailand's weather, but travellers heading to that region should check the weather conditions before their journey.