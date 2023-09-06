Anti-graft body says 15 people helped Red Bull heir evade justice

Pol Senior Sgt-Major Wichian Klanprasert was killed in the notorious incident.

Niwatchai confirmed that a commission committee decided at a September 5 meeting to accuse those implicated in rescinding the charges against Vorayuth, citing evidence tampering regarding the speed of the vehicle he was driving.

Niwatchai did not provide detailed information on the 15 people accused, saying he was still waiting for the committee's official report before making further comments.

However, former national police chief Pol General Somyos Pumphanmuang and former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk have been accused of wrongdoing.

Niwatchai also said that Pol General Permpoon Chidchob, the former assistant national police chief, who is implicated in this case, had been accused by the NCCC committee as well.

However, the charges against him are less serious and they have been referred to the police for disciplinary action.

Reports have said that Permpoon may have assisted Vorayuth by endorsing Nate’s move to drop all charges against Vorayuth.